Faye Alvey Zidek
Faye Alvey Zidek, 85, of Frederick County, VA, formerly of Brandywine, MD, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Zidek was born in 1933 in Maryland Park, MD, daughter of the late William and Mary Alvey. She was a graduate of Suitland High School, Class of 1952. Mrs. Zidek was an Administrative Assistant, retiring from the federal government. She enjoyed Jazzercise, porcelain doll-making, and gardening. Mrs. Zidek was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
She married Robert M. Zidek, Sr. on September 13, 1952 in Capitol Heights, MD.
Surviving with her husband of 66 years are daughters, Tara Jean Thompson (Sean) of Stephens City, VA and Desiree Mary Wolf (Steve) of Evans, GA; sons, Robert M. Zidek, Jr. (Vicky) of Lancaster, MA, Glenn T. Zidek (Tyrine) of Evans, GA, and Bryan K. Zidek (Martha) of Mayo, MD; grandchildren, Joshua K. Zidek (Mara) of Frederick, MD, Elizabeth M. Moore (A.J.) of Evans, GA, Briana F. Zidek of Annapolis, MD, Erica M. Zidek of Bristol, TN, Thomas and Jeremy Zidek of Evans, GA, Sophia Zidek of Mayo, MD, Nicole A. Carlson (Brian) of Leominster, MA, Martin P. Chippas (Brittany) of Sacramento, CA, Cian and Lily Thompson of Stephens City, VA; and six great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Zidek was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Moore, Patricia Trible, and Betsy Barnhart; brother, Frederick G. Alvey; and grandson, Matthew C. Wolf.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
