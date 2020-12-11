Faye Ellen Thompson, 62, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Dec. 5, 2020 at home.
Faye was born June 13, 1958 in Frederick County Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Ross Keeney and Catherine Irene Etzler. Faye was from a family of 13 siblings.
Faye is a member of Linganore High School Class of 1976. She was the wife of Michael Thompson for 21 years.
She is survived by her children Wendy and Gilbert Mayne, Michelle Gyamfi, Charlene Thompson (Doug), Christina Price all in Winchester VA. She has grand children-Kristina Mayne, Kayla Fauver, Natalie Mayne, Logan and Skylar Gatrell, Hailey Johnson / Tyrell Thompson. Her surviving great grandchildren Autumn and Charles Tate of Winchester, Va. She is survived by her sisters Alta Toms, Joyce Flohr, Janet Kauffman of Frederick, MD. Ruth Grimes (Bill) Boonsboro, MD. Her brothers Donald Keeney (Lois) of Union Bridge, MD, Roger Keeney(Cheryl) of WV. She loved all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whole heartedly. She was predeceased by sisters Liz Brashears, Catherine Whalen, Dorothy Davis brothers Web Etzler, Ross Keeney Jr. and Vernon Keeney.
She is a member of Winchester Moose Club. She always loved doing Special Olympics Christmas Party with Mike Tyson. She has numerous neices, nephews, cousins and other family members. She will be remembered by her friends Carl Lenhart and Patsy Stallings.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11am until the start of the funeral service at 12pm. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill cemetery, Monrovia, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.