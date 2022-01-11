Faye V. “Penny” Anderson, 77, of Clear Brook, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Mrs. Anderson was born July 13, 1944, in Martinsburg, WV, the daughter of the late Clady R. Tyson and Mary Beavers Tyson Combs. She was a member of Woodbine Assembly of God.
She married James F. Anderson on December 28, 1959, in Winchester. Mr. Anderson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, John Lee Anderson and wife Karen of Martinsburg, WV; a daughter-in-law, Wilma Anderson of Richmond; a brother, Baker B. Tyson of Clear Brook; three sisters, Frances L. Lewis and Betty Johnson, both of Winchester, and Judy Ann Arnold of Pottstown, PA; and two stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James F. Anderson Jr.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.