Fenton R. Todd, 63, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Fenton was born April 10, 1957, the son of Luther Todd and Icilda Sterling. He married Ann-Marie Juliet Todd (June) on July 20, 2000 in Winchester. He was a member of Life Church of God in Christ; serving as a Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday school Superintendent. He worked at Federal Mogul before becoming a truck driver.
Along with his wife, Fenton is survived by his children; Fenton Todd Jr., Cheree Todd, Kamal Todd, Tyrese Todd, and Kaylene Todd, all of Winchester, a granddaughter; Sophia Todd, his mother; Icilda Sterling, his siblings; Michael Todd, Esron Todd, Fitzroy Todd, Lance Lawson, Evelyn Thomas, Rubilyn Todd, Nadine Lawson, and Oran Todd; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; Luther Todd, and Sister; Charmen Todd.
The family will receive friends Friday October 2, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Kim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
