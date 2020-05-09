Fern Earlene (Cuthbert) Cone
Fern Earlene (Cuthbert) Cone, 92, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Stephens City, VA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Heartfields Assisted Living at Frederick.
Mrs. Cone was born in 1928 in Webster, PA, daughter of the late Elijah Earl and Mary Elizabeth Logan Cuthbert. She attended John Handley High School and was a retired Dental Assistant. Mrs. Cone was a very active member of Market Street United Methodist Church for many years. Her fun-loving personality attracted many lasting friends who loved her stories. She was gifted with many talents for which she will be remembered, such as painting, sewing, quilting, and knitting.
Her husband, Leonard Franklin Cone, whom she married on May 25, 1947 in Winchester, VA, preceded her in death in 1971.
Surviving is her son, Gregory Franklin Cone and his special companion, Barbara Wilcox, daughter, Emily Elizabeth Cone Sloviko and her husband, Fred; two grandsons, Nathan Franklin Cone and Logan Samuel Cone and his wife, Sarah; and her new great granddaughter, Olympia Fern Sciortino-Cone.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Martha Cuthbert Sharp, Margaret Ruth Cuthbert, Irma Cuthbert, and Emily Cuthbert.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
A private graveside service will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Jackson, Phil Ritter, Steve Rhodes, and Robert Metz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to a charity of donor’s choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.