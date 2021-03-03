Flora S. Lockhart Stonebraker
Flora Shirley Lockhart Stonebraker, 81, of Winchester, VA died on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Rose Hill Health & Rehab in Berryville, VA.
Flora was born on September 11, 1939 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of the late Albin S. and Vera Walquist Carlson. She was a 1959 graduate of James Wood High School, bus driver for Frederick County Schools and prep cook for Capon Springs & Farms. She was a member of the Victory Church in Winchester, VA and attended Woodbine Assembly of God in Clearbook, VA. Flora enjoyed baking, traveling, was a hard worker and taking care of her family.
Flora married to her first husband: George G. Lockhart. George died on April 13, 2015. She married her second husband: James “Jim” Stonebraker on April 22, 2017.
Surviving with her husband are three sons: Dennis B. Lockhart (Karen) of Winchester, VA; Marvin L. Lockhart (Darlene) of Merrill, WI; Wesley A. Lockhart (Kecia) of Winchester, VA; two daughters: Dolores Ritter (Scott) of Gore, VA; Lynn S. Riley (William) of Martinsburg, WV; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 2-4 PM. Private inurnment will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Church Food Bank, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601 or Winchester Church of God “Hope Again” Food Pantry, 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view Flora’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.