Florence Harley Smallwood “Flo”
Florence Harley “Flo” Smallwood, 90, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Mrs. Smallwood was born in 1930 in Manassas, VA, daughter of the late Mary Louise and James Allen Harley. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, where she was the first female President of the General Organization Student Government.
Mrs. Smallwood was a retired Supervisor with the Virginia Department of Social Services in Winchester, VA, and in the 1950’s — 1960’s she worked in the Trust Department of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. Mrs. Smallwood was involved with the Kiwanis Wives and helped in her husband’s business keeping records. She was always on the move and put her family first. She and Donald loved traveling, especially their trips to England, along with the trips to Myrtle Beach, SC with their dear friends, the Manuels.
Her husband, Donald E. Smallwood, Sr., whom she married in 1950 in Winchester, Virginia preceded her in death in 2017.
Surviving is her daughter, Melissa Laase of Winchester, VA; son, Donald Smallwood, Jr. (Ann) of Eatonton, GA; grandchildren, Donald “Tripp” Smallwood, III (Alicia) of Marietta, GA, Stewart Smallwood (Lauren) of Hartselle, AL, Kristin Laase of Denver, CO, Ryan Laase and Eric Laase both of Grand Junction, CO; six great grandchildren and her sisters, Jeannette Cooper and Sharon Boone both of Winchester, VA.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Flo’s memory to The Judges Athletic Association, P.O. Box 2213, Winchester, VA, 22604.
