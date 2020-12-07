Florence Marie Newlin
Florence Marie Newlin, 70, of Winchester, VA died Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 11, 1950, in Levels, WV, the daughter of the late Wilson Lee and Minnie Marie Shanholtz Largent. Florence married Charles Lee Newlin on March 17, 1969 in Hagerstown, MD. She worked as a Nursing Assistant for Beverly Enterprises until her retirement in 2004.
In addition to her husband of 51 years, Charles, she is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Marie Malick (Kenneth) and Dorothy Lee Newlin; her son Charles Edward Newlin (Angie); three grandchildren, Ricki Lea Brown (Justin Erp, Sr.), Christopher Feathers, and Skyler Newlin; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Barnett, Alexis Erp, Justin Erp, Jr., and Braden Erp; a sister, Shirley Getts: and a brother, Jerry Largent, all of Winchester. She was preceded in death her brother Randy Largent.
There will a visitation on Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.