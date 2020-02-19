Florence S. “Flo” Baker, 100 years old!, of Winchester, VA passed away early in the morning on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the last survivor of her immediate family.
She was born in Cameron, IL on September 18, 1919; the youngest daughter of five children to Vincent and Fern Parsons Sprout. She moved to Winchester during the 1940’s where she met and married Robert S. Baker. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1963.
Flo lived a simple life devoted to her family, church, friends and helping others.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise B. Cheely, of Winchester; son, Robert “Rob” S. Baker, Jr.(Willie) of Richmond, VA; grandson, Troy A. Baker of Charleston, WV; special niece, Cookie Oates (Donnie) of Winchester; favorite nephew, Maurice Sprout of IL; nieces, Beverly Clark, of IL and Karen Mansfield, of CO along with other numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Steve Melester officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
