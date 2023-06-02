Florine George Sempeles
Florine George Sempeles, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully in her home that she loved, on May 31, 2023, with her children and her beloved dog Bertie by her side
She was born August 23, 1938, in Raleigh, NC, the daughter of the late George E. and Andromache (Tsoukanelli) Thomas. She, along with her husband Manuel, were owners of Manuel’s and Wife Restaurant in Winchester for 43 years.
Florine was a member of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Winchester since the inception of the local parish. She was also on the Board of Directors of the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley here in Winchester and was a volunteer at the Winchester Medical Center. She had a creative mind in many medias of art. Above all else she loved her family.
Florine married Manuel George Sempeles on July 21, 1957, in Raleigh, NC, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2015. They were truly blessed to enjoy almost 58 years of marriage together.
Florine is survived by her three daughters, Tina Blalock (Gordon), Andrea Zember (Woody) and Stephanie Orndorff (Mike); her son, Michael Sempeles (Marian); her daughter-in-law ,Carol Sempeles; her grandchildren, Alexis Cantwell (Pat), Jordan Orndorff, Ellie Blalock, Tyler Orndorff (Brittany), Luke Zember (Sara), Billy Blalock, Woods Zember, Noah Zember, Manuel Sempeles (Alyssa), Michael Orndorff, Evania Sempeles, Lee Sempeles, Danny Albers and Sebastian Albers; her great-grandchildren, Sophia, Landen, Maxon, Isabella, Nolan and Gia; her brother, Evans Thomas (Brenda); many loving nieces, nephews and her beloved dog Bertie.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband Manuel, she was also preceded in death by her son, George Sempeles, and her sister, Peggy Bouras.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Monday (June 5) from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. Trisagion services will also take place during the visitation.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday (June 6) at The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia, at 12:00 noon with Father Milan Sturgis officiating. Interment will be private.
Serving as pallbearers for Florine will be all of her beloved grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in memory of Florine may be sent to: Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 N. Cameron St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.