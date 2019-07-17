Floyd “Buddy” Gladstone Crim, 92, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Winchester, VA to the late Lucy and Floyd Crim, Sr. Floyd served his country in the Air Force Division of the U.S. Army during WWII. He then became a purchasing agent for White House National Fruit Products and was a member of Braddock Street UMC. In 1978, he and his family moved to Bradenton, FL where he became a supervisor for Tropicana and later a USDA Plant Health Inspector. In his spare time, Floyd loved to read, mainly his Bible and books from his extensive Christian collection. He also loved the beach and laying in the sun.
Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Cora Wells Crim; brother Rev. Frank Crim; step-son Rick Chenoweth and son-in-law Terry Webster, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Vivian Crim; children Thomas Crim, Marilyn Boyce and her husband Pete, and Sharon Webster; step-daughter Donna Dobbs and her husband Ronald; grandchildren Natalie Wall and her husband William, and Derek Boyce and his wife Leandra; step-grandchildren Amber Floyd and her husband Justin, and Scott Chenoweth; great grandson Luke Daniel Boyce; and step-great granddaughters Aubrey Floyd and Jocelyn Floyd.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Shenandoah Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. A private memorial service will be held in Florida. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
