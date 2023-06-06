Floyd D. Whitlock Jr. Floyd Delano Whitlock Jr., 61, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Whitlock was born September 11, 1961, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Floyd Whitlock Sr. and Gladys Taylor, who preceded him in death.
He was a welder and a fitter fabricator in structural steel. Anyone who knew him, though, knew his true passion in life was working on cars and being a mechanic.
He was a member of Hogg Creek Street Rods.
Surviving is his daughter, Jessica Whitlock of Osteen, FL; two siblings, Dawn Wolfrey and Dennis Thompson, both of Winchester, VA; and several aunts, uncles and nieces & nephews; and many friends that have become family.
A sister, Yvonne Parker of Michigan, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: Floyd Whitlock Jr. memorial, P O Box 757, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
