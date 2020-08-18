Floyd L. Channell, Sr.
Floyd Leonard Channell, Sr., 87, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Channell was born February 20, 1933 in Valley Head, West Virginia, son of the late Armell Herbert Channell and Armie Lee Channell.
He worked for United Airlines doing ramp service.
A veteran of the U. S. Army he served from 1957-1959.
He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, Virginia.
He married Rose Ann Wright Channell on December 4, 1956 in Pine Grove, West Virginia. Mrs. Channell preceded him in death on July 30, 2014.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin Marie Jones (Sam C.) of Winchester, VA; four sons, Floyd “Len” Channell, Jr. of Manassas, VA, William “Dave” Channell of Leesburg, VA, Jeffrey “Todd” Channell (Sheryl) of Winchester, VA and James Mark Channell (Carolyn) of Winchester, VA; a brother, Harold Channell of Summit Point, WV; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA with Rev. Mark Carey officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Post, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.