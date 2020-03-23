Floyd Lee “Joedy” Holtsclaw, III, 73, of Winchester died Friday, March 20, 2020 in his residence.
He was born July 24, 1946 in Winchester the son of Floyd, Jr., and Evelyn Evans Holtsclaw.
He was married to Rose Luttrell Holtsclaw for 30 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, two grandchildren, and three siblings.
A funeral will be 11:30 a.m. in Shockeysville United Methodist Church Cemetery 139 Holiday Rd. Winchester, VA 22603 officiated by Mr. Scott Luttrell.
