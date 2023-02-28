Floyd Sidney “Sid” Chapman III
Floyd Sidney “Sid” Chapman III of Middletown, VA, cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2023, at the age of 39.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. Services and burial for Sid will be held privately.
Sid was born in Morehead City, NC, on August 30, 1983, a son of Johnette McCoy Chapman and the late Floyd Sidney “Skip” Chapman Jr. He loved animals, history, and spending time with family. His son, “Skip,” was his pride and joy. In addition to his father, Sid was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John F. McCoy, and his paternal grandfather, Floyd Sidney Chapman.
Sid is survived by his mother, Johnette McCoy Chapman of Strasburg, VA; his wife, Gloria Chapman and their son Floyd Sidney Chapman IV of Manassas Park, VA; his brother, Corey Chapman of Middletown, VA; his maternal grandmother, Betty McCoy of Woodstock, VA; his paternal grandmother, Polly Gailey of Yuma, AZ; close family friend Larry Holler of Toms Brook as well as several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Warren County or the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.
