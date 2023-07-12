Floyd Wardell Strother
Floyd Wardell Strother, 69, of Winchester, VA, passed from labor to his reward on July 5, 2023. He was born the son of the late Carl and Nellie Lavender Strother.
He was employed at OMP for the US Post Office in Sterling, VA, from which he retired.
He served in the United States Army for three years. He also owned and operated an automotive business named Traveling Mechanic.
He was a Deacon of Light House Outreach Community Church and their organ player. He was a faithful member until his health failed.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strother; one son, Floyd “TJ” Strother, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 am July 13, 2023, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Dr. Stacey M. Roberts, Pastor of Macedonia Tabernacle Church in Colonial Height, VA, officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before service.
Interment will be in Little Chapel Cemetery in Millwood, VA.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
