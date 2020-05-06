Frances Albert Vaughn, 95, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Vaughn was born in 1924 in Culpeper County, VA, daughter of the late William and Rebecca Albert. Along with her late husband, Donald, she was owner/operator of Vaughn Realty and a member of First Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA.
Her husband, Donald W. Vaughn, whom she married in 1947 preceded her in death in 2009.
Surviving is her sister, Margaret Childress of Winchester, VA; devoted caregiver, Mariana Banasova and her daughters, Ella and Denisa; and niece, Lori Brown and her family.
Along with her husband, Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by a son, Donald William Vaughn, Jr.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.