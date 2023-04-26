Frances B. Kane
Frances B. Kane, 100 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Frances was born in 1922 the daughter of the late Francis Emerson Beeton Sr. and Anna Vetter Beeton. She was a graduate of Osborne High School in Manassas. Frances played basketball in High School. She was an avid golfer, which continued well into her 90’s. She belonged to several card groups in Autumn Glen. Frances was Active in the Luray UMC, loved playing football with her grandchildren and was an avid Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. She was very proud and blessed to be a great-grandmother to 7 great-grandchildren.
She married John Harold Kane on September 11, 1943 in Washington D.C. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2010.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Pence (Tom), Missy Spielman (Chetty); grandchildren, Christopher Spielman (Valerie), Ryan Spielman (Missy), Amy Pence (Hank); great-grandchildren, Lani Spielman, Joseph Spielman, Tyler McDonald, Lily Spielman, Kane Spielman, Caitlyn Crawford and Zachary Crawford; sisters, Pauline Ambrogi and Beth Ann Vice.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Kathleen Butler, Helen Fines, Jane Bouteiller, Nancy Fritz; brothers, Frank Beeton Jr. and Ralph Beeton.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30am with a service to follow at 12pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A reception will be held after the service at Omps Funeral Home, Reception Center. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Santmeir from Fellowship Bible Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Blue Ridge Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Frances.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Frances to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Grace United Methodist Church, 7882 Main St, Middletown, VA 22645.
