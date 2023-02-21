Frances Brown Cummings Frances Brown Cummings, 93, of Winchester, VA, and previous long-time resident of Purcellville, VA, died peacefully on February 14, 2023. She was born April 9, 1929, to the late Burr and Lillian Brown. She was married to her husband of nearly 75 years, Jack L. Cummings.
A graduate of Lincoln High School in 1947, Frances worked for the telephone company early in her working career, then, after having her children, went on to work at Round Hill National Bank (which became First American Bank). Frances was the Branch Manager in the Round Hill office, retiring from First American Bank after 30 years of service.
Frances loved her family, loved watching sports, loved to knit, crotchet and any other crafty project she could think of....some inventions of her own. Frances was known for always helping, her strong will, and her great generosity. She will be deeply missed.
Frances is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Vicki Garrison (Keith); her daughter-in-law, Debra Cummings; her sister-in-law, Marie Brown; her grandchildren, John Cummings, Angie Folio (Michael), Jennifer Munoz (Rafael), Justin Garrison (Julie), and Travis Garrison; her great-grandchildren, Madison Kackley, Nick Waltrup, Ryan Waltrup, Corrine Cummings, Autumn Garrison, Lexie Waltrup, and Connor Cummings.
Frances was preceded in death by her son, Danny Cummings; her brothers, Henry & Jimmy Brown, and her sister, Mary Ann Steadman.
There will be a Graveside Service at Hillsboro Cemetery at 2:00 on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Pallbearers will be John Cummings, Justin Garrison, Travis Garrison, Rafael Munoz, Nick Waltrup and Ryan Waltrup.
