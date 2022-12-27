Frances C. Cochran (Frankie)
Frances Cochran, 100 years old, died December 10, 2022, at Agape Hospice in Conway, S.C.
Frankie was born July 7, 1922, daughter of the late Dewy and Madaline Carpenter of Winchester, VA.
She was married to Thomas Cochran on August 2 1942 in Winchester, VA.
Frankie is survived by her daughter Sandy Cochran, son-in-law Dick Bray and stepgrandchildren Susan Keady (Steve) of PA and Jeffrey Bray of Winchester, VA. Also, brother Richard Carpenter along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom Cochran and siblings, Charles Carpenter, Judy Wilson, Bonnie Penwell, Bill Carpenter, Geraldine Purtbaugh and Junior Carpenter.
Frankie was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Frankie and Tommy were known for their dancing and love of music. She was active in social events, playing cards, and Bunko in Florida where she lived for 19 years with her daughter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to: AGAPE HOSPICE
3009 Church St. Suite B,
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577.
