Frances C. (Brooks) Moore, 92, of Winchester, VA, passed away January 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, VA. She was born May 1, 1929, in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of the late Hazel May Dawson Brooks and Charlie William Brooks.
Frances was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester and was a member of the Women’s Civic League and the Quota Club. She was also an avid bridge player who played in numerous bridge groups.
She married Millard Harris Moore Jr. on July 3, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2014.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Frances was also preceded in death by her sister Shirley Mitchell and two brothers Clyde and William Brooks.
She is survived by her two sons Glenn Moore (Sally) and Terry W. Moore (Angela); grandchildren Scott Moore (Jennifer), Robert Moore, Caleb Moore and Justin Moore (Sarah); and her two great-grandchildren Cooper and Brooklyn Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Frances may be sent to the Henry and William Evans Home, 330 E. Leicester St, Winchester, VA 22601 or to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
