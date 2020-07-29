Frances C. Pitcock, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Pitcock was born in 1935 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Edith and Ray Curtis, Jr. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1954. Mrs. Pitcock was the church secretary at First United Methodist Church, retiring in 2006. She has been a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church since 1956 where she was a deacon, elder, Sunday School Teacher, and sang in the church choir. Mrs. Pitcock served on the building and worship committees at the church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting. Mrs. Pitcock was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and Soldier of God.
Her husband, James Ralph Pitcock, whom she married on September 11, 1954 in Winchester, Virginia, preceded her in death in 1993.
Surviving are daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Copeland and Margaret "Peggy" McDonald (Mac); grandsons, Patrick McDonald (Shana), James Copeland (Kelley), and Luke Copeland (Olivia); great grandchildren, Dominic and Savannah McDonald and Mason Copeland; niece, Robin Lynn (George); and brother-in-law, Charles Webber.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Pitcock was preceded in death by a grandson, Timothy Francis Copeland; and a sister, Betty Webber.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor David Witt officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Shenandoah Oncology and Blue Ridge Hospice for the loving care and attention that was given to Frances.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances' memory to Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22602 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
