Frances E. Brooks

Frances Elaine Brooks, 65, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia.
Mrs. Brooks was born September 10, 1954 in Elkton, Maryland, daughter of Haywood Seale and Mary Lee McDonald Seale.
She retired as a bookkeeper for Trowbridge Steel Company in Sterling, Virginia.
She married Tom Stanley Brooks on February 14, 1990 in Leesburg, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her parents of Berryville, VA; son, Jason Hill and his wife, Dori, of Purcellville, VA; sister, Barbara Landis and her husband, Jeff, of New Providence, PA; brother, David Seale and his wife, Missy, of Culpeper, VA; cousins, Nancy Maddox and her husband, Al, of Leesburg, VA, and their two daughters, Morgan and Taylor, and Leonard McDonald and his wife, Connie; grandchildren, Daniella Murga and Mackenzie Hill, who were the light of her life; and three extended grandchildren, Kyleigh, Gabby and Thomas.
Elaine was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was adored by her granddaughters and took pride in showering them with love. Elaine was known for her tenacity and bravely fought against cancer on multiple occasions. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
