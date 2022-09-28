Frances E. Carpenter
Frances E. Carpenter, 92, of Berryville, died Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Miss Carpenter was born November 27, 1929, in Clarke County, the daughter of the late Frank S. Carpenter and Minnie Osborne Carpenter.
Frances was a twin and the youngest of a family of 10 children. Everyone called her “Sissy."
She graduated from Berryville High School in 1948. She never married and became the family caregiver, always there to help others. She spent the last 6 years caring for her 98-year-old sister.
Sissy loved to walk and she made many friends along the way.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine Robertson of Berryville, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Carpenter, William Carpenter, Frank Carpenter, and Welby Carpenter; and four sisters, Minnie Ott, Mary Franklin, Virginia Maloney, and Isabelle Golliday.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:30 am at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville with John Galloway officiating.
