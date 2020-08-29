Frances E. Shull
Frances Ellen Shull, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Shull was born September 15, 1939 in Frederick County, Maryland, daughter of the late Franklin Albert Danner and Elizabeth Syvella Hawk Danner.
She worked as an assistant industrial specialist for the Department of the Navy.
She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Stephens City.
She married H.S. “Ray” Shull III on October 7, 1965 in Washington, DC. Mr. Shull preceded her in death on September 15, 2011.
Surviving are three daughters, Shelby Lowry (Mike) of Hagerstown, MD, Terri Shull of Winchester, VA, and Penni Nichols (Jerry) of Salisbury, MD; a sister, Sandra Myers (Ray) of Hagerstown, MD; a brother, Raymond Danner (Louise) of Kearneysville, WV; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Rose (Jamie), Justin Lowry (Amanda), Derek Hanes (Laura), Chad Lowry (Rachel), Taylor Nichols, Karli Schildknecht, and Kari Schildknecht; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Lowry.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Rev. John Lock officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Rose, Derek Hanes, Justin Lowry, Mike Lowry, Jerry Nichols, and Ray Myers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 1136 Double Church Rd., Stephens City, VA 22655, The Salvation Army, Winchester Corps, PO Box 2798, Winchester, VA 22604 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
