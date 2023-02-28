Frances Houston “Frannie” Cooper
Frances Houston “Frannie” Cooper, 86, of Bunker Hill, WV, went home to be with the Lord and her handsome Marine on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Frances was born August 1, 1936, a daughter of the late Leslie Tilden and Janie Margaret McKee. She married the love of her life, Clark L. “Les” Cooper, May 12, 1956. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and attended Galilee Christian Church, where she enjoyed social gatherings and meals in the fellowship hall. She was a bird watcher and feeder, and especially loved hummingbirds. She was an excellent cook and often had her family over for delicious home-cooked meals. Her flower beds meant the world to her, and she took the time to keep them looking beautiful. She always had a special place in her heart for her family and her cats.
Frances is survived by her children, Louise Cooper (Dennis’s Wife), Stewart Cooper (Cynthia), Sharon Guha (Sid), Donna Brill (Kevin) all of Bunker Hill, Brenda McDonald (Jerry) of Berryville, VA, and Michelle Feltner (Terry Kerns) of Stephens City, VA; brother, Donald W. McKee of Slanesville, WV; sister, Dorothy Ann Christian of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Chelsea, Lauren, Robert, Aaron, Shari, Crystal, KC, Carey, JC II, Nathan, Daniel, Tracy; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Along with her loving husband, Clark “Les,” Frances was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Cooper; son-in-law, Jerry McDonald; brothers, Leslie R. McKee and Carol T. McKee.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 , at 10:00 am at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Powers, Aaron Powers, Nathan Feltner, Daniel Feltner, Jacob McDonald, Nicholas McDonald, Tyler McFarland, and Clark Groves. Honorary pallbearers will be KC Brill, Kamden Albert, and Zane Groves.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances’ name to the Fellowship Hall at Galilee Christian Church at 1831 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
