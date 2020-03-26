Frances L. Russell, aka Mom, 76, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Russell was born in 1944 in Maryland, daughter of the late Earl Layton and Harriett Mills. She worked on the family’s dairy farm and at Kohl’s Distribution Center. Mrs. Russell loved spending time with her family; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and loved taking care of her husband, John.
She married John Coe Russell, Jr. on March 5, 1961 at Old Stone Church on Piccadilly Street in Winchester.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Johnna Anderson (Ricky) of Winchester, VA and Teresa Hicks (Leslie) of Winchester, VA; sons, John Matthew Russell (Rhonda) of Inwood, WV and Paul Earl Russell (Lisa) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Anthony Michael Russell of Winchester, VA, Victoria Nicole Mongan (Derek) of Martinsburg, WV, Richard Edward Anderson, Jr. (Lauren) of Winchester, VA, Ethan Russell Hicks of Winchester, VA, Andrew Curtis Hicks of Winchester, VA, and John Paul Russell of Winchester, VA; four great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Reeder of Tempe, AZ and Dolly Layton of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, James Layton of Winchester, VA and Chuck Layton of WV.
Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Corbin and a brother, Robert Layton.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at the family’s farm.
Interment will be private.
