Frances L. Smallwood, 88, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Frances was born May 16, 1933, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Richard and Bertha Stayton. She married Elmer “Buddy” Smallwood November 17, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD. She loved sitting on her porch and enjoying nature.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Jones (Steve) of Winchester, Sharon Allen (Gary) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Tina Moulden-Moening (Nick), Nathan Heishman (Candace), Laura Jones, and her great-grandchildren, Emma (Patrick), Cameron, Kelsey, and Emory.
Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Stayton, Donald Stayton, and Hester Shanholtz.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Greenwood United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood United Methodist Church.
