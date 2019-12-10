Frances Lee Paxton “Frankie” McFarland, 80, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. McFarland was born in 1939 near the warm springs in Virginia, the daughter of the late Ruby and Carl Paxton, Sr. She was employed by O’Sullivan for many years and also worked at Capitol Records. She was proudest of being a homemaker and raising her two sons. Mrs. McFarland was a member of Hayfield Assembly of God and was very in touch with her faith. She would share it with others anytime she could. She loved to cook and was great at it. She enjoyed attending all of the grandchildren’s athletic games. Mrs. McFarland especially loved traveling with her family to Myrtle Beach and the Smoky Mountains.
She married Paul S. McFarland, Jr., on June 25, 1960, in Orange, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are two sons, Paul S. McFarland, III (Lena) and Todd A. McFarland (Debra) all of Frederick County, Virginia; grandchildren, Paul S. McFarland, IV (Christina) of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Kamelia E. McFarland of Frederick County, Virginia; step-grandchildren, Brian E. Blake (Brittany) of Shenandoah County, Virginia, Amanda B. Blake, of Winchester, Virginia; step-great grandchildren, Kaylee E.R. Barker, Elijah M. Blake, and Sean D. Roy, all of Winchester, Virginia.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Paxton and Carl Paxton, Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery with Reverend Don Stotler officiating. Everyone will be invited back to Hayfield Assembly of God for a time of food and fellowship with the McFarland family.
