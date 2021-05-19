Frances Louise Harpine Sine
Frances Louise Harpine Sine, 89 of Pensacola, FL formerly of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Louise was born in 1932 in New Market, VA to the late Milton and Margaret Harpine. She was a graduate of New Market High School, Class of 1949. Louise was a member of Gonzalez United Methodist Church in Cantonment, FL and volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital, nursery in Pensacola, FL. She loved to garden and care for her flowers. Louise enjoyed sewing and made caps and pillows for cancer patients and babies in the hospital nursery. She was an avid reader who read the bible every morning, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and was the hostess for family Thanksgivings.
Louise married Preston Wilmer Harman in 1951, he preceded her in death in 1985, she then married Lester James “Jim” Sine on March 17, 1993 in Cantonment, FL, he also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Marilyn Gay McDonald (Marshall) of Stephens City, VA, Tammy Jean Bloxom (Gregory) of Pensacola, FL, Preston Keith Harman of Winchester, VA and Dwayne Earl Harman of Linden, VA; grandchildren, Tanya Cagle (Bo) of Winchester, VA, Corey Harman of Winchester, VA, Derek Harman of Winchester, VA, Erika White (Scott) of Winchester, VA, Mark Bloxom of Front Royal, VA, Sarah Bloxom of Pensacola, FL, Mollie McLaughlin of Winchester, VA, Taylor Bloxom of Pensacola, FL and Julia McLaughlin of Stephens City, VA; great-grandchildren, Caleb Harman of Winchester, VA, Troy Cagle (Tamara) of Winchester, VA, Emma Cagle of Winchester, VA, Emma White of Winchester, VA and one on the way, Lucy; one great-great-grandchild, Killian Cagle of Winchester, VA; sisters, Nina Golliday of New Market, VA, Norma Jean Murphy of New Market, VA and June Shirkey (Jimmy) of New Market, VA; brothers, Alan “Bud” Harpine of New Market, VA and Larry Harpine of Harrisonburg, VA.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, first husband, Preston Wilmer Harman; sisters, Hilda Shirkey, Ann Sine and Celia Miller.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 6pm-8pm with a funeral service on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be made to: The American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
