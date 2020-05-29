Frances M. Sager
Frances Saylor Messick Sager, 86, Harrisonburg passed away May 27, 2020 at Accordius Health.
Mrs. Sager was born on November 6, 1933 in Clearbrook, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Daniel Saylor and Fanny Rankin Messick. She worked for many years at the Fairfax and Winchester Water and Sewer Department. She was planning to begin a government position at Mt. Weather Emergency Operations Center when her son was born. Mrs. Sager later worked at Rankin’s True Value Hardware and Rubbermaid. She was a member of the Calvary Church of the Brethren in Winchester Church of the Brethren. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother
She was preceded in death by her husband, Waitman Darl Sager in November 1968.
Surviving are her son, Stephen Sager, Singers Glen, a granddaughter, Hannah Wheeler and husband Dillon and great granddaughter, Anna Marie Wheeler and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Light, two brothers, Harry Letcher Messick and Albert Messick and a nephew Ralph “Sonny Boy” Messick.
The body will be cremated and all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, 400 Battaile Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.McMullenfh.com.
