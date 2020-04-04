Frances Marie Shanholtz
Frances Marie Shanholtz, 92, of Cross Junction, VA passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at her home.
Marie was born on May 22, 1927 in Cross Junction, VA the daughter of the late Cecil and Kanzada Strother Shanholtz. She was a homemaker and attended Mount Hebron Church in Cross Junction. Marie lived a simple but rewarding life on the farm.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Bill Shanholtz.
A private internment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, VA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road Winchester, VA 22603 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
