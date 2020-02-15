Frances McCall, 84, passed away February 9, 2020 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA with family by her side. Although currently residing in Charlottesville, VA, Fran was a longtime resident of Berryville, VA where she moved with her husband, Tom McCall in 1994 to be next to grandchildren. Before moving to Berryville, she resided in Ohio. During her lifetime of service in her hometown, she served on the city council, was the parish secretary for the church and also was employed as secretary for the local schools. She was a proud member of the Women’s All-American Baseball League, the Ft. Wayne Daisies and was a devoted coach’s wife.
Fran is survived by her son, Michael McCall of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren, Keely (Mike) Vitale of Arlington, VA, Riley McCall, Pearse McCall and Owen McCall, all of Charlottesville, VA; and great grandchildren, twins Tommie Vitale and Charlie Vitale.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas “Colonel” McCall, March 2019 and a brother, Ralph Lattanzio in 1982.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine with a private interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Palestine.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
