Frances Pauline Weese
Frances Pauline Weese passed on 2/14/2022. Caring Nana to all. She was a longtime employee with Goodwill of Winchester. She was survived by her son Michael Migliaccio, daughter Tina Gonzales and son Anthony Migliaccio & many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Kit & Dee Heuer. Celebration of Life will be Feb. 26 at Noon; 821 N Mildred St., Ranson, WV, 25438 in the Community Building.
