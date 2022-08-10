Francis Edmond "Frank" Bottiny
Francis Edmond "Frank" Bottiny, 54, of Winchester, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born December 16, 1967, in Fairfax, the son of Walter and Florence McGary Bottiny.
He was married to Connie Everhart for 16 years.
He will be remembered as a hardworking man. Professionally, he had been a roofer.
He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Ben Sine of Winchester and his son, Tylor Sine; siblings, Walter, Christine, Richard, and Rosemary Bottiny, Alicia Fletcher, and Patricia Smith; eighteen nieces and nephews; a large extended family and his beloved dog, Porsha Rose.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA, 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
