Francis M. Arnold “Mike”
Francis M. Arnold, 78, of Boyce, VA, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lynn Care of Front Royal.
Mike was born in 1944 in Alexandria, VA, the son of the late Patrick and Catherine “Josephine” Arnold. Mike was a graduate of George Washington High School and attended the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, VA, where he was an altar boy. Mike was the shop steward for the Postal Union in Alexandria, where he went on to later retire from the United States Postal Service. From the mid-80s to 1994, Mike owned Boyce Grocery Store with his wife, Amelia. Later he went on to continue working for TruGreen of Herndon where he also retired. He was a former member of the Clarke County Ruritans. He was also the original board member of Carefree Acres H.O.A and served on numerous committees for them. His property was named Warfield Farm, after his father. For over 40 years, Mike loved attending the Bonny Brook Riding Club, with his friends from Clarke County, where they spent time trail riding with their horses.
He married Amelia Ray Barnett on September 12, 1962, in Alexandria, VA.
Mike is survived by his wife Amelia; daughter, Katie Amelia Short (Theodore) of Boyce, VA; grandchildren, Emily Kate Short (Brian Fauver) of Inwood, WV, Amy Michelle Lease (Brett) of Boyce, VA, Jeana Frances Short of Boyce VA; great-grandchildren, Noah Alexander Fauver of Inwood, WV, Tanner Evan Lease of Boyce, VA; sister, Colleen Elizabeth Arnold of Fort Myers, FL; brothers, Patrick Warfield Arnold, Jr. “Casey” (Robin) of Alexandria, VA, Kelley Martin Arnold of Oxon Hill, MD, Kevin Christopher Arnold (Teresa) of Alexandria, VA and Sean Reece Arnold (Michele) of Sunset Beach, NC.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Baby Boy Arnold.
A visitation will be Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, P.O Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620.
