Frank C. Jurney, Jr.
Frank Columbus Jurney Jr., 79, of Clarke County, Virginia, passed away at home on March 28 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Washington D.C. on June 10, 1940, son of the late Frank C. Jurney Sr. and Una Mae Jurney.
He was married to Cyndy Jurney for 39 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Robyn Jurney Rogers and son-in-law, Shane, of Clear Brook, Virginia; “granddaughter” Candace Crosen and her husband, Matelin, of Orefield, Pennsylvania; brothers, Don Jurney of Seaford, Delaware and Gary Jurney of Conway, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please plan to join us at a later date to celebrate his life.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA and condolences may be sent online at www.endersandshirley.com.
