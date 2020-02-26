Frank Leon Sparks, 99, of White Post, died Monday, February 24, 2020.
Mr. Sparks was born October 9, 1920 in Smyth County, VA; the son of the late Timothy S. Sparks and Nannie Sparks. He was a carpenter and worked in facilities maintenance at O’Sullivan Corporation. He was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
Mr. Sparks was the last member of his immediate family. He was preceded in the death by his wife, Florine Dodson Sparks; a daughter, Darlene Sparks; eight sisters, Pansy Gates, Mary Allison, Polly Hillmuth, Nellie Edwards, Oma Jean Adkins, Gray Dye, Ida Pickle, and Oneda Thweatt; and three brothers, George H. Sparks, Timothy S. Sparks, and Glen Sparks.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Mike Mayton officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.