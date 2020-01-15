Frank Ray Morefield, 82, of Falling Waters, West Virginia passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Frank was born on November 11, 1937 in Amonate, West Virginia, the son of the late Harvey Howard Morefield and Bertha Alice Meade Morefield.
He was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force and worked for Avtex Fibers and Dowty Aerospace. Frank served as Commander of AMVET Post 38.
He enjoyed bowling, golf, pool, and whatever Boop, his wife told him to do.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Carolin Dodson Morefield, a grandchild, Crystal Sue Krsul and a great-grandchild, Haleigh Marie Cain; two sisters, Freda Reedy and Louise Steadman.
He is survived by his two sons, Berry and Les Morefield; a daughter, Carla Krsul; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Morefield; a beloved friend, Cathy Partlow.
The family will receive friends at Christ United Church of Christ on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m. when a memorial service will be held with Pastor Katie Gosswein and Pastor Stephanie Heishman-Litten officiating.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the America Cancer Association.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
Online Condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.