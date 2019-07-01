Frank Robert Scheder, 82, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Frank was born in 1936 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late George and Mary Catherine Scheder. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Greenbrier Military Academy, and University of Richmond where he earned a Bachelor's degree. Frank was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was owner/operator of Valley Photo Center, retiring in 2000. He was a proud member of the Greenbrier Military Alumni Association, a lifetime member of the Third Battle Group 6th Infantry, Berlin Germany, and member of the Wednesday Morning Moose Club Breakfast Group. Frank was a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church.
He married Patricia "Patty" Corrigan on June 5, 1965 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 54 years are daughters, Tracy S. Link (Michael) and Catherine S. "Casey" Shull (Barry); granddaughter, USAF Master Sgt. Samantha Christine Kesecker; cousin, Joanie A. Loomis of Davidson, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Dennis Corrigan (Beverly); many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends; and his constant companion, his cat, Quinten "Amosmew" Finbar Scheder.
Along with his parents, Mr. Scheder was preceded in death by an aunt, Effie Gertrude Ashby Streit and a cousin, Carroll B. Streit.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 am on Saturday, July 6th, at Stephens City United Methodist Church with Reverend Robert Schoeman officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Interment will be at 2:30 pm in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the social gathering.
Frank's request was in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(1) entry
Patty and family - I was so saddened to learn of Frank's passing. I pray that the many memories of his warmth and great sense of humor will comfort you and the knowledge that he is now with the Lord. My thoughts and prayers Peggy
