Frank W. Bishop, Jr., 89, of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 24, 1930 in Charlottesville, VA, the son of Frank William Bishop, Sr and Elsie Mae Lowery Bishop.
Frank served with the US Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of George Washington University earning an Engineering Degree. He was employed by General Electric at NBS News Channel 4 for twenty-two years as their chief engineer and was also a licensed steam engineer for the District of Columbia. He was a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Virginia for fifty-two years, trustee for the Old Bethel Methodist Church and active in the Senior Center in Stephens City, VA.
He married Onile M. Griffith on May 18, 2002 in Winchester.
Frank was a devoted husband, step father, grand father and great grand father and will be sadly missed.
Along with his wife of eighteen years, he is survived by his step children, Barbara G. Hummer (Lynwood), William D. Griffith, Jr. (Sue) and Marty L. Griffith (Tanya) all of Winchester; granddaughter, Helena Ferro (Tony); great granddaughter, Talia; great grandson, Nicholas and four step grandchildren, nine step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His first wife, Helen, preceded him in death along with his brothers and sister.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening, October 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
