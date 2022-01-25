Frank Weaver Welch Jr., 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Welch was born October 26, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Frank Weaver Welch Sr. and Jessie Madagan Welch.
He was the salon coordinator/manager of Hair Unlimited Salon and Spa in Winchester. He was the former owner and operator of Veterans Texaco.
He was a member of the Stephens City Fire & Rescue Co. for over 29 years serving in numerous positions including Fire Chief. He volunteered for 9 years with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department Reserves. He also served in the Virginia National Guard.
He married Gail Hall on February 14, 2006, in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving are his wife and daughter, Angela Cupelli; two sons, Jeremy Hunter Welch and Dustin Cruz Welch, and their mother, Brenda, all of Stephens City, VA; a brother, Dennis Ray Welch and his wife, Betty, of Winchester, VA; a niece, Jennifer Baker, and her children Allison and Brandon.
Family and friends may call 12:00 – 4:00 P. M. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
A celebration of life will be held at his home at a later date.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
