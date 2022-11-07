Franklin Calvin Whittington (Frankie)
Franklin Calvin Whittington (Frankie), born December 14, 1992, passed away October 29, 2022.
Celebration of life will be held October 12th at 11am at Restoration Fellowship Church, 2128 John Marshall Hwy, Strasburg, VA.
He was an avid worker enjoyed nature, hiking, playing music and loved his family, friends and Nola. He lived and loved life on his own terms. He will be sadly missed.
