Franklin D.R. Garris
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Garris, 88, of Winchester, VA, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Frank was born on April 18, 1934, in Clear Fork, VA, the son of the late Floyd and Mary Tempie Wood Garris. He worked as a supervisor for the former Abex Corporation in Winchester, attended the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City, VA, and was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War.
Frank married Bernice Mae Smith Garris on April 20, 1953, in Baltimore, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 69 years is a daughter, Wanda Rebecca Miller and husband Bruce of Winchester, VA; two sons, Franklin Dale Garris and wife Arlene of Winchester, VA, and Jeffery Thorton Garris and wife Karen of Paw Paw, WV; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren who loved their grandfather dearly. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Frank is preceded in death by two brothers, Louis & Jimmy; and three sisters, Dorothy, Ann & Beatrice.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 12-1 PM followed by a funeral service at 1 PM. Officiating will be Paul Markee. Entombment will follow at the Shenandoah Memorial Park with military rites accord by the United States Army.
**The family has decided against having a public visitation the night before. Everything will be held all in one day on Thursday.**
To view Frank’s tribute wall, please visitwww.giffinfuneralhome.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.