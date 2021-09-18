Franklin Guy “Frank” Greene
Franklin Guy Greene, 88 of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Green Valley Manor, Winchester, VA.
Franklin was born in 1933 in Rockbridge County, VA to the late Homer Guy and Hattie Gertrude (Sorrells) Greene. Frank served from 1960 to 1990 as a Virginia State Trooper.
Frank married Jane Christine Hunt on August 30, 1952 in Shenandoah, VA.
Frank is survived by his wife Jane and his sons, Dale Greene (Sherry) of Winchester, VA and Christopher “Chris” Greene (Simone) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Jordan Greene (Malinda), Cameron Greene and Carson Greene and great-grandchild, Kylie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Franklin “Frankie” Carl Greene and sisters, Elsie Coleman, Dorothy Hite and Josephine Farris.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Darrell Waller.
Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.