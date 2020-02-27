Franklin R. "Jr" Bryson, Jr.

Franklin Randolph “Jr” Bryson, Jr., 53, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jr was born on July 31, 1966, the son of Lorraine Puffinberger Miller of Winchester, VA, the late Franklin R. Bryson, Sr. and step-father: Roger Miller. He owned and operated Dominion Rebar LLC in Gore, VA, member of the Winchester Eagles Club 824, Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, former member of Capon Valley Rod & Gun Club in Yellow Spring, WV and the “Camping Crew”. Jr enjoyed camping, NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, Minnesota Vikings, hand feeding deer close to his house and being with his family.
Jr married Kimberly D. Myers Bryson on December 6, 1986 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 33 years are two sons: Joshua D. Bryson (Lindsay Jenkins) of Winchester, VA; Timothy L. Bryson (Devyn Thompson) of Gore, VA; a daughter: Brittany N. Barr (Kyle) of Gore, VA; a sister: Kimberly D. O’Hora in Winchester, VA and a special great niece: Lily W. Hart. He is preceded in death by a brother.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Brandon Merrill, Evangelist. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Kindly omit floral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryson Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV.
