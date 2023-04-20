Fred Allen McBride
Fred Allen McBride, 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on October 14, 1937, in Augusta, WV, he was the son of the late David McBride and Gladys (Godlove) McBride.
Fred worked for O’Sullivan for 39 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and restoring furniture.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ray McBride, Roger McBride, Armeda Whitlock, Arvella Coffelt and Louella Cain.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor C. (Rogers) McBride, and sisters, Jane Cave and Jean Kidwell, both of Winchester, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger King officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 6-8pm, at the funeral home.
All arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
