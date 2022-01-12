Fred Henry Rhoton, 82, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, January 3, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. Rhoton was born March 2, 1939, in Clint, Virginia, the son of the late Floyd Rhoton and Minnie Presley Rhoton.
He owned B & F Home Improvements.
Surviving with his wife, Wanda Louise Rhoton, are a son, Steven Rhoton (Jen) of Raleigh, NC; two grandsons, Hudson and Liam; granddaughter, Shayla Rhoton; and two sisters, Kathleen and Doris.
His son Frank Rhoton preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
