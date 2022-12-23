Fred Hamilton Wharton Fred Hamilton Wharton, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
A memorial service for Mr. Wharton will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home with Evangelist Doug Hardman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Fred, aka “Code Guy,” was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on March 16, 1938. He was the youngest of four sons born to the late Charles and Marion Wharton. After graduating high school, Fred joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1956-1960. He was a firefighter and a fire inspector with the D.C. Fire Department until 1980. He became a building and fire code guru and worked for Frederick County, the City of Manassas Park, the Commonwealth of Virginia, George Mason University, the Town of Strasburg, and the Town of Middletown. He served as an
expert witness in multiple legal matters. Fred was a longtime, active member of the Church of Christ at Mountain View. He loved Jesus, his church, and his church family. Fred married Freda Jenkins on February 10, 1962. She preceded him in death by eight months. In addition to his wife, Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, and an infant son.
Fred is survived by his only son, Tim Wharton and wife Wendy; his three grandchildren, Michele Wharton Pitcock and husband Levi, Tess Wharton Mauzy and husband Cody, Jake Wharton and wife Carly; three great-grandchildren, Callie and Josie Pitcock, and Baby Wharton due in June. Fred is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Ste. 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
