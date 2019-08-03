Freda Mae (Seldon) Greenebaum, age 84, of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Winchester, VA and Columbia, MD, died July 31, 2019.
She is survived by son Rob Greenebaum, and two daughters, Julie Pfeifle and Sallye Greenebaum.
Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Freda-Greenebaum/ to read the full obituary.
